Truecaller adds 5 new features

Mumbai: Truecaller has launched five new features to assist its users. The new features include Urgent Messages, sharing of Smart Cards, revamped Smart SMS, the ability to edit sent chat messages and setting default view.

New Features:

Urgent Messages: This new feature allows users to get the receiver’s attention for urgent or time sensitive messages with a custom notification. The urgent message will pop up on the recipient’s screen with high visibility, even if another app is open and will not disappear until the recipient reads it.

Set Default Launch Screen: Truecaller users will now be able to choose the default appearance of the app when it is first launched. To set the default view, users need to long press on the Calls or Messages tab The next time the app is opened, it will open to the default.

Edit Sent Chat Messages: This feature will allow users to edit/ make changes to the chat message even after the receiver has viewed it. Users can edit chat messages at any time after sending. Editing is only available for Truecaller Chat and not SMS.

Smart SMS Experience: This feature helps users to organize thousands of text messages. Truecaller will display all important messages in chronological order. Users can also narrow their search by top senders.

Share Smart Card: Users can share Smart Cards in the form of an image so that the information is easily readable by anyone, whether they use Truecaller or not.