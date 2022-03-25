Viral video shows school students drinking beer in Tamil Nadu bus; probe ordered

Police in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district have launched an investigation after a video showed a group of school pupils, both boys and girls, drinking beer in a bus went viral.

According to the police, the children are from the Chengalpattu government school and were travelling from Thirukuzhakundram to Thachur. The Tamil Nadu Education Department initiated an investigation after the video.

‘The incident has taken place outside the school and police has already commenced an investigation. Once they give the report, we will take appropriate action’, Chengalpattu District Education Officer Rose Nirmala said. She went on to say that the event happened on Tuesday.