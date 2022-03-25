Wooden treadmill which works sans power gets Anand Mahindra’s praise

Treadmills are one of the most popular pieces of workout equipment. However, given its colossal size, lavish facilities and costly pricing, it remains a faraway dream for many.

Anand Mahindra, an industrialist noted for his smart tweets, posted a video of a man attempting to run on a hand-made treadmill. The millionaire praised the man’s handiwork, saying that his treadmill is a piece of art in a world full of energy-hungry technology.

Mahindra also complimented the man and indicated his desire to purchase one of these hand-crafted treadmills. ‘In a world of commoditised, energy-hungry devices, the passion for craftsmanship, the hours of dedicated efforts in hand-making this device makes it a work of art, not just a treadmill. I want one…’, wrote Mahindra in his Tweet along with the video of the making.

In a world of commoditised, energy hungry devices, the passion for craftsmanship, the hours of dedicated efforts in hand-making this device makes it a work of art, not just a treadmill. I want one… pic.twitter.com/nxeGh6a2kf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 24, 2022

The man can be seen patiently building the wooden treadmill in the video. He works diligently to set the wooden blocks for the conveyor belt.

Treadmills offer a wide range of exercise advantages and are particularly successful in achieving a variety of fitness objectives.