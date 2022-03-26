Aatmanirbhar Bharat opening doors to the whole world: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal, the Union Commerce Minister, stated on Friday that the Aatmanirbhar Bharat project was opening the country’s door to the entire globe and every government programme now focuses on helping India to maximize its strength.

Goyal further stated that the administration has succeeded in bringing India back to the forefront of the global economy. Addressing the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2022 in Mumbai, Goyal said, ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat is opening our doors to the whole world. Each one of the government programmes is focused on the singular purpose to make India leverage its strength. No better endorsement of our collective efforts than our historic $400 billion goods exports’.

The minister also noted that the Narendra Modi administration has made significant improvements to India’s economy. ‘Our foreign exchange reserves were at about $300-odd billion, so much so that the then government had to come up with a scheme to raise $34 billion just to protect the rupee from the free fall that it was witnessing’, he said.

‘Our country did not generate enough enthusiasm amongst investors both in India and abroad to come and invest in India. The banking sector was in shambles with the kind of terrible credit risks that were taken indiscriminately in the 2008-2012 period’, Goyal said, adding that the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative had transformed everything.