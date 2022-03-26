Allu Arjun showers love on Rajamouli’s RRR; Calls it Ram Charan’s career’s best performance

S.S. Rajamouli’s newly released movie RRR has been been receiving appreciation and love from all corners, and Allu Arjun joins the gang with his appreciation post on twitter.

‘Hearty Congratulations to the Entire team of #RRR. What a spectacular movie. My respect to our pride @ssrajamouli garu for the vision. Soo proud of my brother a mega power @AlwaysRamCharan for a killer & career’s best performance. My Respect & love to my bava… powerhouse’, the Telugu Superstar wrote. ‘@tarak9999 for a spectacular show. Brilliant Presence by respected @ajaydevgn Garu & our sweetest @aliaa08. And my spl wishes to @mmkeeravaani garu, @DOPSenthilKumar garu, Dvv Danayya garu & many others. Thank you all for making INDIAN CINEMA proud. This is a Kille R R R!’, Allu Arjun’s second tweet read.

RRR stands for Rise, Roar, and Revolt, and the film is based on two freedom fighters – Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad, Directed by S S Rajamouli, RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charam, and Alia Bhatt in key roles and Ajay Devgn has a cameo in the film. The film is bankrolled by DVV Entertainment. After watching RRR, Ram Charan’s father and actor Chiranjeevi also reviewed the film and tweeted, ‘#RRR is the Master Storyteller’s Master Piece!!’