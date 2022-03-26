Country to scrap pre-departure Covid tests for international passengers

Sydney: Australian government has decided to lift the pre-departure Covid-19 tests for international arrivals. As per the new entry rules, international passengers coming to the Australia will no longer need to take a mandatory Covid-19 test. The new rule will come into force from April 17.

All international passengers must show the proof of double vaccination against Covid-19. They must wear a face mask while on international flights.

Australian government also decided to allow international cruise ships to enter into the country from April. The requirements for maritime arrivals will also the same.

Australia reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international passengers in February after being closed for nearly two years due to the pandemic. Unvaccinated travellers will continue to need a valid travel exemption to enter Australia.