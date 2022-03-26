Filmmaker Sukumar writes a poem for Rajamouli after watching ‘RRR’

SS Rajamouli has once again proven his mettle with his new film ‘RRR’, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Actors and directors from the Telugu cinema industry have praised the film. Many people, including Megastar Chiranjeevi, took to social media after seeing the film to praise the filmmaker and the duo for their performances.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Sukumar also took to his social media handle to praise the film after watching it. In a unique way, the filmmaker has written a brief poem for Rajamouli. He wrote, ‘We have to run to receive you even if you are next to us. You are in the sky. We have to lift our heads to see you. Rajamouli sir, the only difference between you and us. You can make a film like this. All we can see is that. That is the difference’.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli had previously bestowed similar adulation on Sukumar when the film Pushpa was released. Both the filmmakers always appreciate one another for their respective works.

The magnum opus, which was released on Friday, has already made more than three million dollars in just the premiere shows internationally. RRR is a fictitious story based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early twentieth century — Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). It is produced by DVV Entertainments.