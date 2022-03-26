Mumbai Court rejects Salman Khan’s injunction plea against NRI neighbour

A Mumbai court dismissed Salman Khan’s request for a gag order on Wednesday, against his NRI neighbour Ketan Kakkad, who has owned a piece of property in Panvel since 1996 and is located close to the actor’s Arpita farms.

According to the actor’s appeal, Ketan Kakkad reportedly gave interviews in which he made various claims against Salman. Salman Khan also requested the court order to stop Ketan Kakkad from defaming him. Reportedly, the actor had also asked for the removal of his viral videos from the social media.

On the other hand, as per Ketan Kakkad, Salman Khan has taken his assigned plot of land. He further claimed that the actor had unlawfully gained access to his land by erecting a gate. Ketan also stated in his petition that he could not access his land rightfully since 2014.

They also claimed to have filed many grievances with several authorities, including the Forest Service. Sessions Judge A. H. Laddhad heard both parties’ attorneys for over two months in online and in-person sessions before issuing the long-awaited order on Wednesday.