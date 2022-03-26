‘Number of terrorists down, but terror still a threat’: J&K’s DGP

On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir’s police chief said the number of terrorists in the valley has decreased, but that the threat still exists. According to him, Kashmir will remain in conflict as long as there are weapons and ammunition present in the valley. He urged the youth of the valley not to follow a path of violence.

Over the last two years, terrorists and terror incidents have declined, but that doesn’t mean terrorism is over. Dilbag Singh, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, said that as long as guns and grenades are available to the youth, innocent lives will be lost. ‘I urge youth to avoid the path of violence. The youth who are carrying pistols, guns, and grenades should give peace a chance,’ he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have been conducting special operations to disrupt terror infrastructure in the valley and take action against terror supporters. ‘Srinagar youth has played a great role in getting stones replaced with balls, be it a football or cricket ball. This is a great achievement,’ DGP Dilbagh Singh said.

Moreover, he said Kashmir has experienced enough bloodshed and it’s time for peace to prevail. Violent acts have only brought destruction. Over the past 30 years, many elderly, women, children, youths, and security forces personnel have died.