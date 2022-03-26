Pakistan lacks a Google office despite accelerated digitalization!

The Covid-19 pandemic has increased Pakistanis’ consumption of online media and thus has increased the need for digital giants such as Google to open offices in the country, but currently, there is no Google office in Pakistan.

The News International interviewed Farhan S Qureshi, Google’s Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, regarding the future of the Google Pakistan office. At this time, Qureshi said Google has nothing to announce regarding the opening of offices.

‘We’re always exploring opportunities, but have no news about opening a new office at this time. We, however, continue to invest our resources into Pakistan to drive the country to unlock its digital potential from our partnership with NRSP to train women and youth regarding digital literacy, work with local YouTube creators to showcase their talents around the world, and upskill Pakistani developers so they can compete in the global market,’ he said.