PM Modi applauds Indian Embassy in Doha for record-making yoga event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Indian Embassy’s efforts in Doha on Saturday for bringing people of all nationalities together for a yoga session that set a Guinness World Record (GWR).

Reacting to a tweet by the Indian Embassy in Doha, which includes the pictures of the GWR record event, PM Modi wrote, ‘Yoga is uniting the world in pursuit of good health and wellness. A great effort by @IndEmbDoha (Indian Embassy in Doha) of bringing together people from several nations for practicing Yoga’.

‘A proud and historic moment for Indian Community and Qatar as we make it to Guinness World Record after Indian Sports Centre successfully conducted yoga lesson for 114 nationalities at @aspirezone (sic)’, the Embassy tweeted on Friday.

The event was hosted at Aspire Zone Foundation, which has one of the best sports arenas in the world in Doha, Qatar on March 25.