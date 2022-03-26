School teacher arrested for marrying minor student in Tamil Nadu

A 26-year-old private school teacher in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, was detained under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for marrying a 17-year-old Class-11 pupil.

The event was found after the boy’s parents filed a missing complaint with Thuraiyur Police on March 11. According to the lawsuit, the youngster went to school on March 5 and did not come home.

During the inquiry, the police found that a school teacher had also gone missing on the same day. Following the additional inquiry, it was confirmed that the two were supposedly dating and had eloped that day after school.

The location where the instructor and the teen were residing was narrowed down by the Trichy Police. The teacher was subsequently arrested for marrying a juvenile in violation of the Pocso Act.