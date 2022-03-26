Seagate launches SkyHawk AI 20TB hard disk drive in India

Mumbai: US based global data storage company, Seagate has launched its SkyHawk AI 20TB hard disk drive (HDD) in India. SkyHawk AI 20TB HDD will be available in India through Seagate’s distributor, Prama India. It is priced at Rs. 54,999.

The new HDD is meant for network video recorders (NVR) as it supports up to 64 HD camera video streams and 32 AI streams. It is built with ImagePerfect AI firmware. Company claims that the HDD will deliver two million hours mean time between failures (MTBF) and a 550TB per year workload rating. This is more than three times the workload of a standard video imaging and analytics (VIA) drive.

SkyHawk AI also offers Rescue Data Recovery Services — the option to recover data from unexpected loss due to instances like power outages, user error and other factors. The hard drive has a 5-year warranty, along with 3-year data recovery.