Swiss Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy enter semi-finals

St. Jakobshalle: In badminton, India’s Kidambi Srikanth entered the men’s signles semi-finals of the Swiss Open badminton tournament. The world championship silver medallist , Srikanth defeated World No. 3 and second seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark by ’21-19, 19-21, 22-20’. He will face face World No.8 and Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the semi-finals.

Earlier India’s two-time Olympic Medallist PV Sindhu entered the women’s singles semi-finals by defeating Michelle Li of Canada by ‘21-10, 21-19’ in 36 minutes. Sindhu will face Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the semifinals.

Also Read: UAE based airline announces new flight service

India’s HS Prannoy defeated compatriot Parupalli Kashyap by ‘ 21-16, 21-16’ in men’s singles quarterfinals. Prannoy will face winner of the quarterfinal match between India’s Sameer Verma and Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia, in the semifinals.