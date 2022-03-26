DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

UAE based airline announces new flight service

Mar 26, 2022, 03:07 pm IST

Abu Dhabi: Low-budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced a new passenger flight service to  Sabiha Gokcen International Airport  in Istanbul, Turkey. The flight service will begin from April 29.

Flight 3L 361  will leave Abu Dhabi at 12 pm and arrive at Istanbul at 3.55 pm on Friday and Sunday. The return flight 3L 362 will depart Istanbul  at 5 pm, arriving in Dubai at 10.30 pm on Friday and Sunday. The air carrier will deploy Airbus A320 for the service.

Also Read: Updated entry rules for passengers issued in UAE 

The new service is  the 17th route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020. Customers can now book tickets by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call center or through travel agencies.

Tags
shortlink
Mar 26, 2022, 03:07 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button