UAE based airline announces new flight service

Abu Dhabi: Low-budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced a new passenger flight service to Sabiha Gokcen International Airport in Istanbul, Turkey. The flight service will begin from April 29.

Flight 3L 361 will leave Abu Dhabi at 12 pm and arrive at Istanbul at 3.55 pm on Friday and Sunday. The return flight 3L 362 will depart Istanbul at 5 pm, arriving in Dubai at 10.30 pm on Friday and Sunday. The air carrier will deploy Airbus A320 for the service.

The new service is the 17th route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020. Customers can now book tickets by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call center or through travel agencies.