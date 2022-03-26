Want a Street-Style Lassi? Use this recipe to ‘Beat the Heat’!

A lassi is probably one of the most refreshing drinks we’ve ever had. In India, yogurt-based flavored drinks are a popular choice. You can make it sweet, salty, or add fruit to make it taste better. The beverage is also packed with health benefits.

The benefit of this supplement is that it is beneficial to gut health and can help prevent stomach-related disorders such as bloating and constipation. Lassi is loaded with probiotics, which can be beneficial to your health. So, let’s learn to make a creamy lassi at home so we can stay cool this summer.

Ingredients:

Curd – 1/2 kg

Sugar – 1/2 cup

Milk – 1 cup

Cashew – 5

Almonds – 5

Tutti Fruity – 1 tsp

Malai – 2 tsp

Rose essence (optional)

Vanilla ice-cream

Ice cubes

Method:

Use full-fat unsweetened yoghurt from the store. Next, add 2 cups cold yogurt, 4 cups sugar, 1 cup chilled milk, and a few ice cubes to a blender. Add a few drops of rose essence if you like. Rose essence adds a distinct flavor and aroma to the mixture.

Place a scoop of vanilla ice cream and malai on top of the lassi and decorate with almonds, cashews, and raisins, as well as tutti-fruity. To balance the flavor, add a pinch of kala namak, though any salt will do if those are not available.

Feel free to try new things and be experimental! Try blending your favorite fruit and experimenting with different garnishes to find your favourite variety.