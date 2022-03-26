Wrestling Icon Triple H announces retirement after heart scare

Paul Michael Levesque aka Triple H has announced that he would retire from in-ring activity in the near future. The news was revealed on the official Twitter and Instagram accounts of WWE, with the super icon notifying the world in a recent interview with ESPN.

According to reports, Triple H linked his in-ring retirement to his recent heart issues, stating that as a result of his hospitalisation, he now had a defibrillator implanted in his chest. For those who are unaware, he suffered a ‘bad’ heart failure in September 2021, causing him to lose a substantial period of time from his WWE commitments.

Triple H was unquestionably one of the finest wrestlers, with 14 world titles (9 WWE Championships and 5 World Heavyweight Championships) and it would be upsetting for all fans to find that he would no longer be competing in the ring. He also won the Intercontinental Championship five times, the King of the Ring in 1997, and the Royal Rumble in 2002 and 2016, among other major achievements throughout the course of his 30-year career.