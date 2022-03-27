Bus accident in Andhra’s Chittoor; 7 killed, 45 injured

Chittoor: At least seven people were killed and 45 others were injured in a bus accident on Saturday night in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor.

According to the Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP), the driver’s negligence is believed to be the cause of the accident. ‘The accident happened as the bus fell off the cliff due to driver’s negligence in Bakrapeta, 25 kms away from Tirupati’, he said. The victims were shifted to a nearby hospital.