‘Direct hit’: India successfully test-fires Medium Range Surface to Air Missile

Mar 27, 2022, 02:41 pm IST

 

New Delhi: The Indian Army successfully carried out the test firing of the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile air defence system on Sunday, off the coast of Odisha’s Balasore, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) informed.

‘MRSAM-Army missile system flight tested from ITR Balasore, Odisha at around 1030 hours intercepting a high-speed aerial target at long range’, DRDO said in a tweet.

 

As per DRDO, the target was destroyed by the missile in a direct hit. ‘The system is part of the Indian Army. In the test, the missile secured a direct hit at the target at a very far off distance’, the DRDO officials said.

