Foreign portfolio investors withdraw Rs 1 lakh crore from Indian markets

Mumbai: The Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out Rs 1,14,855.97 crore from the Indian markets in the current year. They remained net sellers in the equity market and sold domestic equities worth Rs 48,261.65 crore so far this month.

FPIs have been net sellers for sixth consecutive months. Foreign investors pulled out Rs 28,526.30 crore from Indian equities in January, Rs 38,068.02 crore in February and Rs 48,261.65 crore in March so far.

The Russia-Ukraine war and fear of rising inflation has influenced the investors. As per market experts, investors feel that India will witness higher inflation due to rise in commodity price and crude oil. India is one of the world’s largest crude oil importer. It is estimated that every 10% increase in crude oil prices impacts the current account deficit of the country by around 30 bps and CPI inflation by around 40 bps and GDP by around 20 bps.