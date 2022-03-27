India launch date of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G announced: Details

Mumbai: South Korean consumer electronics giant, Samsung announced the Indian launch date of its latest 5G smartphone Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. The smartphone will be released in Indian market on April 2 at 12 pm. It is expected to be priced at Rs 17,999.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is powered by 5nm octa-core processor and runs on on Android 12-based One UI 4.1. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging. It comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Also Read: Air carriers releases flight schedules for Oman-India route

It sports a quad rear camera setup and 8 MP camera in front. The device will be available in two RAM and storage variants — 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.