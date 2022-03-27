India’s first gender-neutral institute will open soon!

India’s first fully gender-neutral educational institution is set to launch, the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (Nalsar). It has implemented a policy of inclusive education for people of different genders and sexualities. Nalsar officials said most Indian universities lack gender-neutral spaces such as hostels and washrooms. The school would have gender-neutral dormitories as part of its policy, paving the way for LGBTQ+-friendly campuses on campus, of which there is a handful. The school also has a ‘Nalsar Queer Collective’.

‘We encourage self-identification, whereby students can identify themselves without being identified by their gender. We would respect the students’ right to privacy and autonomy, as well as keep it a secret from their parents and guardians if necessary,’ Nalsar vice-chancellor Faizan Mustafa said.

According to him, the institution already has an interim policy in place and is finalizing a draft policy to promote inclusive education on campus. As soon as it is approved by all the academic bodies within the institution, the policy will be implemented.

It has also eliminated gender salutations such as ‘Miss’ and ‘Mr’ from its degree certificates. It will no longer have male and female hostels, but gender-neutral ones.’We have already designated the ground floor of the girls’ hostel-6 as a gender-neutral space with rooms allocated for members of the LGBTQ+ community. The washroom on the ground floor of the academic building has also been designated as a gender-neutral washroom’, Mustafa said.

There will be no discrimination based on dress, hairstyles, etc. The institution will have a no-discrimination policy. Scholarships for LGBTQ+ students would be reasonable. Students will also be exposed to special courses about gender and sexual minorities to enhance their awareness. ‘We would also sensitize our teaching and non-teaching staff, watchmen and other service providers to make it a fully inclusive campus,’ said Mustafa.