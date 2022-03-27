Kashmir wakes upto fashion ! First ever Fashion week extravaganza on the shores of Dal lake ;

On the banks of Dal Lake, Kashmir hosted its first fashion week. Ten fashion designers from across the country will participate in India Cult Men’s Fashion Week. Models from Delhi and Mumbai have been flown in for the show as well. The ramp is set up on the lawns of SKICC overlooking Dal Lake in such a way that it appears to combine fashion and nature. Fashion week in Srinagar has been on the organisers’ wish list for quite some time.

‘We have been in conversation with Adnan for a long time, as we did a show earlier too. We had been planning it for a long time and finally thought the time was right to execute it. We are glad to do fashion week on the banks of Dal Lake as it adds so much to the collection being showcased’, said Gaurav Gupta, the organiser.

Furthermore, the organizers believe that having fashion week in Kashmir will be a learning platform for youths in Kashmir who want to pursue careers in modelling and design. ‘I was a model earlier and shifted back to Kashmir to create a platform for the local youth to take up modelling as a career. This is my way of giving back to society. We are using more than 25 local models in the fashion week, and it’s a platform where designers can showcase their work,’ Adnan Shah, the organizer, stated.

Some of the most popular Bollywood actors and models are also featured. Young Kashmiri models are eager to take part in fashion week for the first time since it means they will not have to leave Kashmir to pursue modelling as a career.

‘We are extremely happy about Fashion Week being held here. This is a platform that is available to us in our hometown and makes a lot of difference. All Kashmiri models can learn from this experience. We get to be a part of such an amazing team. Models from other places can teach us a lot. This also gives us hope that we can take up modelling and designing as our careers’, says Salik Ahmad, a local model. Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department and Srinagar Smart City sponsored the fashion week.