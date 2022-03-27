KEAM Entrance 2022: Exam date postponed to June 26

Thiruvananthapuram: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations declared that the entrance exams scheduled for KEAM Pharmacy 2022, which was originally scheduled for June 12, has been postponed to June 26.

Two other exams- National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) first test and the Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination (HSEE) of the IIT Madras- were scheduled to be held on the same date.

KEAM is an entrance examination series for admissions to various professional degree courses in the state of Kerala, India. It is conducted by the Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Exams run by the Government of Kerala.

The first paper, including Physics and Chemistry, will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm while the Paper 2 consisting of Mathematics will be held on the same day from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.