Know how to format or reset an Android phone to Factory Settings

Mumbai: Now a days people use smartphones to store several personal data. So, formatting the phones is necessary when we give up our old smartphones. Resetting a smartphone will restore all settings to default and will also erase all personal information and data stored on the device.

A factory reset is a process that erases the data on the device and restores it to mostly the same condition as when it was first purchased. Formatting or resetting a phone is easy and it takes very little time.

Also Read: Follow these steps to check Aadhaar authentication history online

How to factory reset your Android smartphone (Google Pixel/ Stock Android):

Open the Settings app and tap on System.

Select Reset options.

Now select Erase all data (factory reset) at the bottom of the list.

Read the information related to data that will be erased, then tap Erase all data.

Draw your pattern or enter your PIN or passcode to authenticate the process.

Review the warning showed on the screen and tap on the Erase all data option to start wiping your phone.

How to factory reset your Samsung smartphone:

Open the Settings app and select Accounts and backup > Manage accounts.

Locate your Samsung account in the list and tap the entry, then select Remove account.

Go back to the main Settings menu, then tap on General management.

Scroll down and tap on Reset.

Tap on Factory data reset.

Read the information related to data that will be erased, then tap on the Reset button.

Draw your pattern or enter your PIN or passcode to authenticate the process.

Tap Delete all in order to start wiping your smartphone.