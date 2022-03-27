Know how to get a duplicate Registration Certificate (RC)

New Delhi: Registration Certificate (RC Book) is an important document for vehicle owners. It contains registration number, date of registration, engine number, serial number of ownership, chassis number, type of vehicle, chip of RC, the status of hypothecation, details of the customer, details of the car, details of the RTO and details of the road tax.

Sometimes vehicle owners need a duplicate RC book. The reason for this are several like if the RC book is stoles or lost, if has has incorrect particulars like hypothecation details, year of manufacturing, serial number, etc, numbers of chassis or engine are not legible and if the chip is broken.

How to apply for a duplicate RC online:

Go to the official Parivahan Sewa portal and select your state and nearest RTO office.

Enter your vehicle’s registration number and click on ‘Proceed’. The screen will display all details of your vehicle. Check these details properly.

On the next screen, click on ‘Duplicate Registration Certificate’.

Enter the last 5 digits of your vehicle’s chassis number and hit the button beside it.

Next, fill in the form with all details and upload the necessary documents. Click on ‘Submit’.

Finally, make payment and click on ‘Print Out’ to print the acknowledgement and application form.

Now you have to submit this form to your nearby RTO office with all documents.

How to apply for a duplicate RC offline:

Visit the RTO office where your original RC was generated.

Collect form no. 26A.

Fill up the form and attach all necessary documents.

Submit the application, documents, and fees to the RTO office.

Authority will give you a date for verification of the vehicle and chassis number.

Documents required to get a duplicate RC:

Police certificate or copy of lodging complaints in the local police station responsible for the jurisdiction in which RC was lost or damaged.

Filled up Form 26.

Pollution certificate of the specific vehicle.

Address proof of the vehicle’s owner.

Pan card, Form 60, or Form 61 of the vehicle’s owner.

Signature identification of the owner.

A printed copy of the engine pencil and engine chassis.

Affidavit copy stating that the original RC is lost.

The cost of duplicate RC is less than Rs 500. The new RC will be sent to the address of the applicant within 7 days.