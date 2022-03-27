Price of 289 food items reduced in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in Abu Dhabi announced that price of 289 food items will be reduced during the holy month of Ramadan. These food items will be available for Emirati families at food centres across Abu Dhabi. The location of these food centres and working hours will be announced by Department of Municipalities and Transport soon.

Families can use the Smart Pass digital platform to purchase subsidized food products. To use the Smart Pass digital platform, families must open an account, choose the service, select the items they wish to purchase and pay for it. Home delivery option is available. No identity card or document is needed for this.