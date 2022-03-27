Private bus strike called off in Kerala post discussions with CM

Thiruvananthapuram: The statewide private bus strike was called off on Sunday following the discussions between the bus owners and the Chief Minister. The bus strike entered the fourth day on Sunday putting travellers to hardships. The bus strike was called off following assurance that a decision on bus fare hike would be taken at the LDF state panel meeting on May 30.

The demands of the private bus owners are to raise the minimum fare to Rs 12, students’ concession to Rs 6, fix a rate of Re 1 per kilometre and relaxation of tax. The private bus owners association also informed that they will participate in the nationwide strike to be conducted on Monday and Tuesday.

The government has also assured the bus owners that their demand to hike student concessions would be considered favourably. Transport minister Antony Raju had not invited bus operators for talks as the government and the Left front thought the strike was unwanted.