PV Sindhu bags Swiss Open 2022 title

Basel: In shuttle, India’s ace player PV Sindhu claimed the Swiss Open 2022 women`s singles title at St.Jakobshalle arena in Basel on Sunday. Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu defeated Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand by ‘21-16, 21-8’ in 49 minutes.

This is Sindhu’s second Super 300 title of the year. She has won Syed Modi International back in January. This was Sindhu’s 16th win over Busanan in 17 meetings. Sindhu only lost to Busanan at the 2019 Hong Kong Open.

India’s HS Prannoy lost to Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the men’s singles final. Jonatan Christie defeated the Indian player by ‘21-12, 21-18’.