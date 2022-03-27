DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

PV Sindhu bags Swiss Open 2022 title

Mar 27, 2022, 05:50 pm IST

Basel: In shuttle, India’s ace player PV Sindhu claimed the Swiss Open 2022 women`s singles title at St.Jakobshalle arena in Basel on Sunday. Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu defeated Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand by ‘21-16, 21-8’ in 49 minutes.

This is Sindhu’s second Super 300 title of the year. She has won Syed Modi International back in January. This was Sindhu’s 16th win over Busanan in 17 meetings. Sindhu  only lost to Busanan at the 2019 Hong Kong Open.

India’s HS Prannoy  lost to Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the men’s singles final.  Jonatan Christie  defeated the Indian player by ‘21-12, 21-18’.

