Ramadan 2022: Gulf country announces official working hours

Muscat: Oman government announced the working hours for employees in the government sector for the holy month of Ramadan. The government offices will work from 9 am to 2 pm. Oman authorities also reduced the working hours of Muslim employees in private sector establishments to 6 hours per day at a rate of 30 hours per week

April 2 is expected to be the first day of Ramadan in this year. The actual date will be announced after the sighting of the crescent moon. Ramadan is expected to last 30 days this year. So, Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on May 2.