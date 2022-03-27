Swiss Open 2022: India’s PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy enter finals

Basel: India’s Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu entered the women’s singles final of the Swiss Open 2022 on Saturday at St. Jakobshalle. Playing at court 1, Sindhu defeated Thailand’s Supanida Katethong 21-18, 15-21, 21-19, in the semi-final match that lasted for 79 minutes.

Apart from Sindhu, shuttler HS Prannoy also made his place in the finals of the tournament after winning against Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-19, 19-21, 21-18 in the match that lasted for 72 minutes.

Also read: KKR grabs 6 wicket victory over CSK in IPL 2022 opener match

Sindhu, seeded second, will face another Thai player and fourth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the summit clash on Sunday, while Prannoy, who had last won the US Open in 2017, will take on either compatriot Kidambi Srikanth or Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie in the men’s singles final, also on Sunday.

Later in the day, shuttler Kidmabi Srikanth will face Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie in another men’s singles semi-final clash.