Your love life can be improved by following these ‘Vastu tips’

Vastu’ has a positive influence on life. It plays a major role in our lives by determining how positions and whereabouts of certain things can have a positive or negative impact on our lives and relationships.

Following some simple Vastu tips will enrich you love life. Following these tips will build the bond between partners stronger, and will lower the chances of engaging in fights and arguments. It will initiate more love between the husband and wife.

Do not keep idols and pictures of gods and goddesses in your bedroom. Don’t keep any dharmic books in your room as well.

As per Vastu experts, these are all related to the planet Jupiter. Marriage is related to Planet Venus and flourishes with its energy. So, allowing planet Jupiter’s energy into your intimate space such as your bedroom can cause problems because planets Venus and Jupiter are complete opposites and enemies.

Do not keep wave-like objects in your bedroom because they radiate sadness. The movement of waves indicates instability and it will bring the same to your marriage.

Do not keep things that indicate sadness, depression and fights. To initiate feelings of happiness and love in the marriage, put pictures of happy couples, two flowers or two birds together. This will bring positive energy because the number 2 signifies union and togetherness.

Keep bad or damaged electrical appliances away in your bedroom. Never keep dried flowers in bedroom and always keep the door of the bathroom shut.

The mirror should not be placed in front of the bed. Reflection in the mirror causes fights between couples and creates misunderstanding.

Following these tips will help you to have a happy and secured married life.