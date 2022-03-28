Abu Dhabi authority issues new rules and regulations for E-bikes and bicycles

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi has announced new rules on the use of electric bikes and bicycles in the emirate. The new rules were announced in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Police. The new regulations were imposed to establish the highest standards of safety and security while using electric bikes and bicycles.

According to the rules, only one person can ride a bicycle, scooter, or electric bike. They must wear helmets all times and reflective clothing at night. They must only use the lanes and roads designated for bicycles. Doing stunts are banned as this will pose risks to riders, pedestrians and road users.

Riders must only park their bikes in the designated areas and not to be chained to traffic light posts or street lighting poles. Riders must give priority to pedestrians and decrease their speed at intersections and crossroads.

Companies and individuals involved in the rental of electric bicycles must have an official permit issued by the ITC. They must provide a notice stating the requirements and safety instructions for riding bikes and bicycles through the establishment’s smart application and a sticker form stuck on to the body of their bicycles.

All electric bicycles must be fitted with a monitoring or tracking device (electronic GPS) that is compatible with the approved technical specifications. Bicycles and electric bicycles should be equipped with a white headlight and a red tail light that can be turned on while riding at night.