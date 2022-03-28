Air Mauritius announces new direct flight service from this Indian city

Mumbai: The national air carrier of Mauritius, Air Mauritius announced direct passenger flight service connecting Mumbai and Port Loius. The airline will operate flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. It will use its Airbus A330-900neo for the service.

Air Mauritius is planning to increase the frequency of flights from India. Air Mauritius is currently operating the international flights under the Air Bubble Arrangements with India. Mauritius recently lifted the requirements for all international passengers to carry a negative PCR test.