Alopecia Areata – the condition Will Smith’s wife suffers from; Read on

Will Smith walked up on stage and punched comedian Chris Rock in the face for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars in 2022. Rock made an oblique remark on Jada’s hair, saying she reminded him of GI Jane 2.

Jada Smith has previously revealed that she suffers from Alopecia. ‘I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my God, am I going bald?’ It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That’s why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it’, she said.

She also added that it was for this reason that she began wearing turbans at that time. On the other hand, Jada boldly coped with the situation and is now pleased with the way her hair looks.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian shares boyfriend Pete Davidson’s tattoo for her

What is Alopecia Areata?

Alopecia areata is a kind of autoimmune illness that causes hair loss and patches on the scalp. ‘Alopecia means hair loss. It can be of various types. The common cause of Alopecia is mostly genetic. If you follow an unhealthy lifestyle, that could also be a reason. It is also hormonal in nature’, Dr Suruchi Puri said.

What causes this condition?

While the specific causes of Alopecia are unknown, Dr Suruchi Puri s it is caused by heredity, lifestyle, and hormone factors.

Types of Alopecia

There are 5 types of Alopecia: Alopecia areata, Androgenic alopecia, Alopecia totalis, Scarring alopecia, Traction alopecia.

Treatments

Several elements, including nutritional deficiencies, determine the therapy of alopecia areata. Dr Suruchi said, ‘Nutritional deficiencies like that of Vitamin D, iron, zinc, etc need to be corrected. Then, the patient is also tested for other health issues like thyroid and diabetes. In the case of Alopecia areata, the patients are given injections to promote hair growth’.

She further said, ‘One of the most effective treatments for alopecia, however, is advanced Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP). It works for all kinds of Alopecia. This process needs to be done properly. Since it is a non-standardised procedure, the results vary from one clinic to another’.