Gulf country announces working hours for employees

Riyadh: Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Saudi Arabia announced the working hours for employees during the holy month of Ramadan. The working hours in the private sector establishments during Ramadan will be 6 hours per day.

The working hours in the public sector will be 5 hours. Government offices will work from 10 am to 3 pm.

Also Read: Abu Dhabi authority issues new rules and regulations for E-bikes and bicycles

Earlier the Ministry of Education in the country announced that all schools will remain open during Ramadan. Schools will begin at 9 or 10 am depending on each school. Higher educational institutions including universities will begin at 9 am and will end as per the academic schedule. Eid Al Fitr holidays will start from April 25. Classes will resume on May 5.