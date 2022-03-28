Gulf country to resume Tarawih prayers during Ramadan

Muscat: Tarawih prayers will be allowed in Oman during the holy month of Ramadan. Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs in Oman announced this. Tarawih prayers were suspended two years ago due to Covid-19 pandemic. According to the new order, religious preachers, guides and supervisors can lead the worshipers for Tarawih prayers in all mosques where there are no imams.

Also Read: Ramadan 2022: UAE president pardons 540 prisoners

Tarawih prayer is a special prayer performed after every evening’s last daily prayer (isha) during the holy month of Ramadan. It is one of the specialties of Ramadan. For the entire month, Muslims line up at night to observe a number of optional rakats of prayers and listen to and reflect on the recitation of the Quran.