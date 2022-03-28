In SRK’s absence, son Aryan Khan attends KKR match at Wankhede Stadium

Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan was spotted during the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. Aryan took the position of his father, who was usually present to cheer and support his team, KKR. The 24-year-old was pictured grinning and enjoying the season’s opening IPL match.

The match between KKR and CSK was held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This was the first match of the 15th season of IPL. While SRK is in Spain filming ‘Pathaan’, Aryan has made sure he was there to support his father’s team.

Pictures of Aryan at the stadium have been extensively circulated on social media, with fans claiming that he is the fortunate charm.

Yess yess????? Mujhe darr tha lucky charm srk nhi h udhr but chotu srk toh h?#AmiKKR #Aryankhan #KKRHaiTaiyaar https://t.co/szjXdlVCdb — Sonali? (@Sonali_momo3) March 26, 2022

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is presently shooting for ‘Pathaan’ in Spain. The actor shared the first look poster of the film on Saturday. Siddharth Anand directs Pathaan, which is produced by YRF. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham feature in the film.