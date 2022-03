Indian Railways to resume this train from April 1

New Delhi: The North Western Railway Zone will resume Churu-Ludhiana train service from April 1. The train was earlier suspended due to low passenger rush.

Train number 04743 Hisar-Ludhiana unreserved special train will leave Churu at 5:15 am every day and will arrive at Ludhiana at 1.45 pm. This train will stop at Aslu, Sirsala, Dudhwakhara, Hadiyal, Dokwa, Sadulpur, Laseri, Jhumpa, Siwani, Naloi Badwa, Chirod, Hisar, Uklana, Jakhal, Lehra Gaga, Sunam Udham Singh, Sangrur, Dhuri, Maler Kotla and Ahmedganj stations.

04744 Ludhiana-Churu Intercity Special train will leave from Ludhiana at 3.20 pm and arrive Churu at 11.45 pm every day. The train will halt at Ahmedgarh, Maler Kotla, Himmatana, Dhuri, Sangrur, Sunam Udham Singh, Jakhal, Hisar, Chirod, Naloi Badwa, Siwani, Jhumpa, Laseri, Sadulpur, Dokwa, Hadiyal, Dudhwakhara, Sirsala and Aslu stations.