Kim Kardashian shares boyfriend Pete Davidson’s tattoo for her

Kim Kardashian finally showed fans her favourite tattoo after revealing that her boyfriend Pete Davidson had many tattoos on his body dedicated to her. Taking to Instagram Story, the 41-year-old shared the monochrome picture of the tattoo with the message, ‘MY GIRL IS A LAWYER’.

Kim stated in December that she had passed her First-Year Law Students’ Examination on her fourth attempt. She will have to pass the General Bar Exam before she can officially become the future Kim Kardashian, Esquire.

She stated on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ earlier this month that Pete already had a couple of tattoos dedicated for her, with the one honouring her legal ambitions being her favourite.

For the uninitiated, Kim and her ex-husband, Kanye West have four children: North (8), Saint (6), Chicago (4), and Psalm (2). In February 2021, she filed for divorce from West and was deemed legally single this month.