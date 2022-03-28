Man buys 2.6 lakh bike with Rs 1 coins he saved in over 3 years

A young man in Tamil Nadu saved up one-rupee coins for three years in order to buy a dream bike from a Bajaj shop in Salem, a process that took 10 hours to complete on Saturday.

V Boobathi, who lives in Ammapet’s Gandhi Maidan, accomplished his dream last week when he swapped his one-rupee coins for a Dominar 400 CC bike (a total of Rs 2.6 lakh) at a Bajaj showroom. In a minivan loaded with gunny bags, Boobathi and his buddies delivered the coins to the shop on Saturday afternoon. Boopathi is a computer operator who holds a BCA degree.

‘I decided to save money from the revenue earned from the YouTube channel. I recently inquired about the cost of the bike and learned that it was Rs 2.6 lakh on-road now. And I had the amount this time’, Boobathi said.

When Boobathi arrived at the Bajaj dealership, the staff was hesitant to take one-rupee coins as payment since he had been changing his funds into little coins since he began saving. Boobathi, his four buddies, and five showroom employees counted the coins, which took ten hours to complete.

The Bajaj Dominar 400 is the company’s most powerful and costliest motorcycle. It is powered by a 373cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 40 PS and 35 Nm of torque and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.