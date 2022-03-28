Now you can walk on waves in Kerala! Here’s how

Walking across waves may seem impossible, but owing to a newly constructed floating bridge in Kerala’s Kozhikode, it is now feasible. On Sunday, a video of people enjoying the ingenious bridge at Kozhikode’s Beypore beach, which effortlessly syncs with the motion of the waves, was posted online.

Kerala’s Minister of Public Works, PA Mohammad Riyaz, will formally open the bridge on March 31. The bridge, which is available to the public, is designed to draw visitors from around the country.

According to reports, the bridge can hold up to 500 people at a time. However, only 50 people will be permitted on the structure for the time being and they will be forced to wear life jackets. There is a 15-metre wide platform at the end of the bridge that provides a fantastic and up-close view of the sea.

The bridge is made of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and is reinforced with 31 anchors weighing 100 kg at the shore. If necessary, the anchors can be detached and the bridge relocated to another shore.