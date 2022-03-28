Oscars 2022: CODA wins the best picture award; See full list of Award winners here…

Bagging the top most movie award of the year, the Apple TV+ family drama CODA has won the best picture Oscar. The film starring Emilia Jones, Kotsur and Marlee Matlin is the first film with a predominantly deaf cast to win the best picture Oscar, as well as the first streaming film to win. The $10m budget film, named after the term for children of deaf adults, has become the third film to be directed by a woman to win the top prize. It beat competition from films including The Power of the Dog and Belfast.

Based on the 2014 French film La Famille Bélier and written and directed by Sian Heder, Coda premiered at 2021’s virtual Sundance film festival and was purchased by Apple TV+ for a record-breaking $25m. Lady Gaga and Liza Minelli presented the award to the drama, which had already won in all three of its nominated categories: adapted screenplay for writer/director Sian Heder and supporting actor for Troy Kotsur.

The full list of winners:

Best Picture: CODA

Best Director: Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog)

Best Actress: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye)

Best Actor: Will Smith (King Richard)

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Best Original Screenplay: Bellfast

Best Adapted Screenplay: CODA

Best International Feature Film: Drive My Car (Japan)

Best Animated Feature Film: Encanto

Best Documentary Feature: Summer Of Soul

Best Documentary Short: The Queen of Basketball

Best Animated Short: The Windshield Wiper

Best Live Action Short: The Long Goodbye

Best Original Score: Dune

Best Original Song: No Time To Die (No Time To Die)

Best Cinematography: Dune

Best Costume Design: Cruella

Best Production Design: Dune

Best Makeup and Hair: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Sound: Dune

Best Film Editing: Dune

Best Visual Effects: Dune