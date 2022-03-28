Ramadan 2022: UAE president pardons 540 prisoners

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE has ordered the release of 540 prisoners from correctional and penal facilities in the country ahead of the holy month of Ramadan. UAE and other GCC rulers usually offer pardons to hundreds of prisoners each year during Ramadan. The decision is in line with humanitarian efforts to rehabilitate prisoners and ease the burden on their families.

Ramadan is expected to begin on Saturday, April 2. Ramadan is the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic calendar. It is also believed to be the month the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed. Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset every day of the month. Ramadan is expected to last 30 days this year. So, Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on May 2.