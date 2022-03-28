Ruckus over Kejriwal’s remark on ‘Kashmir Files’; 3 BJP MLAs dismissed from Delhi Assembly

New Delhi: Three legislators of Bharatiya Janata Party were dismissed from the House for today, for raising slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while standing on benches in the Delhi assembly session.

Chaos erupted in the House on Monday due to the protest by the Aam Aadmi Party leaders over ‘derogatory remarks’ made by Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The House was briefly adjourned twice over the same issue. AAP MLAs protested demanding an apology from BJP over alleged derogatory remarks on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The clutter between the two political parties surfaced after Adesh Gupta slammed CM Kejriwal by making defamatory remarks for his statements on ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie. Kejriwal, in his speech in the Delhi Assembly, had accused the BJP leaders of ‘promoting’ the movie and asked the makers of the movie to upload the film on YouTube which attracted backlash against the Chief Minister on social media.

The Vivek Agnihotri directed ‘Kashmir Files’ that was released in theatres on March 11 stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and others. It revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand.