Union government has provided 184.53 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses to States and Union territories

New Delhi: The Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare said that it has provided 184.53 crore Covid-19 doses to states and Union Territories so far. The vaccines have been given free of cost channel of the union government and through direct state procurement category. In this, more than 16.16 crore balance and unutilized Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs.

The Covid-19 vaccination coverage in the country has crossed 183.26 crore. 4.20 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Covid-19 vaccination for The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.