Will Smith smacks presenter Chris Rock during Oscars 2022 | Watch video

The Best actor award winner Will Smith was seen smacking the presenter- comedian Chris Rock for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at the Oscars.

During the third hour of the telecast, Rock took the stage to present the award for best documentary, and cracked a joke about Pinkett-Smith as being in ‘GI Jane 2’, apparently a reference to her shaved head. In a moment that triggered awkward silence and confusion in the Dolby Theatre, Smith strode up to Rock and slapped him, before returning to his seat alongside Jada and shouting profanities.

VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 28, 2022

Smith then yelled ‘Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth’ twice, forcing the producers to bleep out several seconds of audio from the televised broadcast in the United States. Jada Pinkett Smith, who is also an actress, suffers from alopecia, and publicly revealed her diagnosis in 2018.

Here's the moment Chris Rock made a "G.I. Jane 2" joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, prompting Will Smith to punch him and yell, "Leave my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kHTZXI6kuL — Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg, in attendance, a tearful Smith needed to be ‘pulled aside and comforted’ by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry during a commercial break. ‘Will and Chris, we’re going to solve that like family. Right now we’re moving on with love,’ said Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, presenting the next section.