7th hike in 8 days; Petrol price crosses Rs 100 mark in Delhi

New Delhi: With consecutive increase in fuel prices across the country, Petrol price crossed Rs 100 a litre mark today, after rates were hiked by 80 paise a litre and 70 paise in case of diesel. This has taken the total increase in rates in one week to Rs 4.80 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 100.21 per litre as against Rs 99.41 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 90.77 per litre to Rs 91.47, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. This is the seventh increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. On the first four occasions, prices were increased by 80 paise a litre – the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017. On the following days, petrol price went up by 50 paise and 30 paise a litre while diesel rose by 55 paise and 35 paise a litre.