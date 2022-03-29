Academy launches official enquiry into Will Smith-Chris Rock slapping incident

Washington: The Academy of Motion Picture Art and Sciences has launched an official inquiry into Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday. Condemning the actions of Smith, the organisation behind the annual film awards issued a statement regarding the matter, Variety reported.

‘The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law’, a spokesperson for the Academy said. Also, the Academy’s team is likely to meet on Wednesday night to discuss the incident.

