Ramadan 2022: Dubai ruler pardons 659 prisoners

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has pardoned 659 prisoners ahead of the holy month of Ramadan. They will be released from the correctional and penal facilities in Dubai.

The Public Prosecution department in the emirate has begun coordinating with the General Command of the Dubai Police to implement the amnesty order.

Rulers of the seven emirates in the UAE usually offer pardons to hundreds of prisoners each year during Ramadan. Earlier Abu Dhabi ruler and President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan had ordered the release of 540 prisoners.

Ramadan is expected to begin on Saturday, April 2. Ramadan is the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic calendar. It is also believed to be the month the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed. Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset every day of the month. Ramadan is expected to last 30 days this year. So, Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on May 2.